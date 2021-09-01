Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Up 25.3% in August

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the July 29th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ZNOG opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

