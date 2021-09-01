Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $5.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

