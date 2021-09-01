Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $5.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.