Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 29th total of 3,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZION. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

