Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $410.91.

Shares of ZM opened at $289.50 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.20.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 142,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,143,000 after purchasing an additional 77,340 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

