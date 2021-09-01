Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.070-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.790 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ZM. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a hold rating and a $360.61 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $410.91.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.10. 337,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,896. The firm has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.03, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.20.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.