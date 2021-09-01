Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.070-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.790 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.10. 337,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,896. The firm has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.03, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.20.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $410.91.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

