Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $320.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZS. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.08.

ZS stock opened at $278.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.54. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $279.29.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $377,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,793.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,695,202. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $39,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

