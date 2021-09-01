Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $86 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 43,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,456. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 42.30% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $141,531.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at $517,618.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $266,755.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.