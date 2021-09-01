Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys Shares of 570 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $379.95 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

