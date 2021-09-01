Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.42%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOGL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

