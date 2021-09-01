Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $208,000 Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,663 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 398,734 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 174,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 0.68. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 85.40, a current ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $930,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

