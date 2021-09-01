Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $225,000 Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Magellan Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Magellan Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Magellan Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magellan Health by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.45 and its 200-day moving average is $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.21. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

