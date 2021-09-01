Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $241,000 Stock Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BUR shares. Wedbush started coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

