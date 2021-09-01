Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $248,000 Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Enstar Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 683,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group in the first quarter worth $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Enstar Group by 87.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group in the first quarter worth $330,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $230.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.71. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $148.56 and a one year high of $269.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

