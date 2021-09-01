Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,473,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,454,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Skillz by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,973,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,571,000 after purchasing an additional 582,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,346,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skillz alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, decreased their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Skillz stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. Research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 823,621 shares of company stock worth $9,214,566. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.