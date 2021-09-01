Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Zymergen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zymergen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Zymergen from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Zymergen from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of Zymergen stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.26. Zymergen has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 3.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

