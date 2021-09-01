Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Zymergen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zymergen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Zymergen from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Zymergen from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.83.
Shares of Zymergen stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.26. Zymergen has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $52.00.
About Zymergen
Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.