-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.02. Sensus Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

SRTS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.64. 311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,428. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.47. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

