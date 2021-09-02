$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. BlackLine reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $518,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,059,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,471 shares of company stock valued at $13,520,726. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,366,000 after purchasing an additional 66,228 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after buying an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after buying an additional 112,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $111.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $77.23 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.85.

BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

