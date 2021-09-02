$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

ELF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,525 shares of company stock worth $3,034,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 916,663 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 674,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 622,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

