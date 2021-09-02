$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

ELF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,525 shares of company stock worth $3,034,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 916,663 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 674,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 622,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.