$0.15 EPS Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. Franklin Covey also reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FC. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research increased their price target on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FC. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franklin Covey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Franklin Covey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Franklin Covey by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.27. 87 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company has a market cap of $598.42 million, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

