$0.62 EPS Expected for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. RE/MAX reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

RMAX stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $641.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in RE/MAX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in RE/MAX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in RE/MAX by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in RE/MAX by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in RE/MAX by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

