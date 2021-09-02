-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($0.78). Atreca posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atreca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 416.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 618,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 498,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atreca by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after buying an additional 461,015 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Atreca by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 198,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

BCEL opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. Atreca has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $233.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.04.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

