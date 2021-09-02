$0.84 EPS Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.85. Materion posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 87.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Materion by 572.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 435.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTRN traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.05. 353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,947. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

