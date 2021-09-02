$0.92 EPS Expected for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 71.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.14. 188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.57. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average of $74.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

