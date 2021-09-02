$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Medpace posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,203 shares of company stock worth $48,167,626 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 13,962.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP opened at $187.68 on Thursday. Medpace has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.94.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.