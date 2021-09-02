$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.18. Synovus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after acquiring an additional 309,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after acquiring an additional 463,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,860,000 after acquiring an additional 235,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after acquiring an additional 467,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNV traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.92. 464,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,755. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

