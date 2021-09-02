$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Hubbell posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

NYSE HUBB traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $202.20. 2,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.28 and a 200-day moving average of $189.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $131.09 and a 52 week high of $209.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Hubbell by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

