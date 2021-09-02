$1.28 EPS Expected for Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 287.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALTM stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.19. 215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,148. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $72.35. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 284.36%.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

