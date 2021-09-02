1,018,054 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,018,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,832,000. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for 3.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 379,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,260. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $33.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.