1,027 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.43.

PH stock opened at $293.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

