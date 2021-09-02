10,834 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Bbva USA

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,834 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $246,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 49.6% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 133,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $139.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.48 and its 200 day moving average is $138.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

