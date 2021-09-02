11,381 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 666,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,596,000 after purchasing an additional 126,056 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $290,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,972.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 230,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIP opened at $56.48 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average is $54.17.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 582.86%.

BIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

