$134.85 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce sales of $134.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $140.70 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $124.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $557.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $578.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $570.58 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $608.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

WRLD traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.38. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,923. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.08 and a 200-day moving average of $153.92. World Acceptance has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $199.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,242. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,615 shares of company stock worth $4,321,816 over the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

