1,466 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $169.70 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $185.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

