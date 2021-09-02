14,982 Shares in A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in A.H. Belo by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get A.H. Belo alerts:

Shares of A.H. Belo stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. A.H. Belo Co. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC).

Receive News & Ratings for A.H. Belo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.H. Belo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.