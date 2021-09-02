1,634 Shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on OAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $86.23 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $107.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.31.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

