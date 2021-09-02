$165.83 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to post sales of $165.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.71 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted sales of $171.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $668.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.52 million to $677.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $668.64 million, with estimates ranging from $657.33 million to $679.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of AUB traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.