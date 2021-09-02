1,681 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.18. The stock had a trading volume of 55,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,233. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.37. The company has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

