170 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $429.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.25 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $444.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.