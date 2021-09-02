175 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,752,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,324,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $65,633,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $23,232,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $22,161,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXON opened at $181.65 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.72 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.09 and a 200 day moving average of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $102,610.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,743.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,949 shares of company stock worth $7,149,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

