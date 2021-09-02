19,341 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $237,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 6.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 14.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.01.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

