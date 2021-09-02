$20.30 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce $20.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $80.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $81.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $80.77 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $81.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ CVCY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.98. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,867. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $263.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,927.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,855,000. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

