20,100 Shares in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKX. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 516.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in POSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, POSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

POSCO stock opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $92.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

