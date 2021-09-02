2,028 Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Purchased by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,399,000 after acquiring an additional 247,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.86. 2,249,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $123.62. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.59.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.