20,748 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

MOS opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.