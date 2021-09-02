$250.37 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will report sales of $250.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $249.96 million to $251.00 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $196.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $492.00 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $493.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $416.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 169.80, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

