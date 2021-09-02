$258.07 Million in Sales Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will post $258.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $259.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

XM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of XM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.36. 629,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,430. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion and a PE ratio of -72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,346 shares of company stock valued at $385,903. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 16.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

