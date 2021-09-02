2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $57.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TWOU traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 843,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,110. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.97. 2U has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 2U will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 2U by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in 2U by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

