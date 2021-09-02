$34.47 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post sales of $34.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.97 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $29.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $135.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.45 million to $138.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $154.88 million, with estimates ranging from $147.41 million to $164.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,190.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $298,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 253,903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 659,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74,226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $576.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

