39,330 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,330 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

